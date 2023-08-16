Greg Hager Music Headline

It’s been a fantastic year of Music in the City Park Bandshell!  Greg Hager of Valley City will be closing the Music in the City Park Bandshell season on Wednesday, August 16 starting at 7:15 pm.  It will be a CD Release Party for Greg’s 10th album, “Ain’t God Good”!  Be prepared for special CD pricing and maybe a couple of surprises!  Plus …  Come early and enjoy free popcorn & water provided by the First Community Credit Union.

This past summer, Greg and Andrea spent several weeks in Japan sharing his music and message.  Greg writes everything that he sings – his style is described as “Easy-going, melodic and clever” relating to more traditional country & western music prior to the pop-culture influences.

