It’s been a fantastic year of Music in the City Park Bandshell! Greg Hager of Valley City will be closing the Music in the City Park Bandshell season on Wednesday, August 16 starting at 7:15 pm. It will be a CD Release Party for Greg’s 10th album, “Ain’t God Good”! Be prepared for special CD pricing and maybe a couple of surprises! Plus … Come early and enjoy free popcorn & water provided by the First Community Credit Union.
This past summer, Greg and Andrea spent several weeks in Japan sharing his music and message. Greg writes everything that he sings – his style is described as “Easy-going, melodic and clever” relating to more traditional country & western music prior to the pop-culture influences.
Greg has also been busy this year in Nashville, where he completed his 10th album. Greg’s new album is Country Gospel and titles “Ain’t God Good”. He will be sharing his new album in its entirety on Wednesday evening.
In 2021, Greg was named Artist of the Year with the Academy of Western Artists.He continues the tradition of being a goodwill ambassador in song, bringing smiles, a touch of nostalgia mixed with love of family, and an imaginative, musical view of the world.
His rural western roots run deep, and he writes and sings about the life he knows and lives. Valuable lessons about honesty, integrity, and keeping your word—no matter what—were instilled at an early age and form the backdrop of his musical perspective. Those values are timeless and resonate with everyone.
He is married with three children and lives in rural Valley City, near the family homestead. Please visit www.greghager.com for more information.
Bring your family and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of Music in the City Park Bandshell. (Due tp inclement weather, the program will relocate to the VCSU Center for the Arts Performance Hall on the VCSU campus.)
Music in the Park is sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, First Community Credit Union, Grotberg Electric, Moore Engineering, Myron Sommerfeld, CVB, Eagles Aerie 2192, Valley City Parks & Recreation and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. Additional advertising sponsors include Empire Home Furnishings, The Legacy Place, South Central Transit Network, Riverside Gardens, The Nearly Nu, SMP Health - Ave Maria, and Lerud Mathias Funeral Home.