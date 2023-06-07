Music in the City Park Bandshell is back! The Bridges Arts Council is excited to kick off the season at the City Park Bandshell, located at 460 4th St. SW, Valley City, on Wednesday, June 7 with “Mylo Hatzenbuhler” at 7:15 pm. The First Community Credit Union is sponsoring the evening. The Credit Union staff will be providing popcorn & water and look forward to seeing everyone at City Park. Come out and enjoy seeing your friends & neighbors in the beautiful City Park while you enjoy the music and laughter throughout the evening!
Clyde Bauman, professional musician and entertainer from Bismarck, North Dakota, is the creator and portrayer of the character “Mylo Hatzenbuhler.” the humble farmboy who has become known as the “Strasburg Superstar” to his followers. He will bring Mylo to the stage as well as selections by Clyde himself.
Clyde explains how Mylo came to be: “While a student at Dickinson State College, I performed comedy sketches with a small group of students, one of whom was Henry Smith from Hazen, North Dakota. He and I hatched the idea of a big-time rock band made up of all farm kids, complete with accents and overalls, and from that idea, Mylo and Darryl, the Hatzenbuhler Brothers, were born.”Henry played guitar, I played piano and bass; we recruited some friends to form a six-piece band, and did a few shows on campus. I still can’t figure out how, but we instantly developed this huge following. After college, we all went our separate ways. Back in Bismarck, I got the occasional request to do “some of those Hatzenbuhler songs.” I ended up performing at the state FFA convention; after that, I started getting inquiries from more and more places, and now I present Mylo about 150 times a year. Who could have thought?
Clyde is married to Janet (who portrays Emma); they have one daughter, Sarah. Their passion for music is blended with their Christian faith in a gospel song ministry. Since 1986, the Baumans have been presenting programs of gospel and inspirational songs for a variety of events. Clyde says, “Our ministry work is so gratifying because it allows us to speak straight from our hearts. My “Mylo” shows are fun, but this is something more; Mylo is what I do, but a Christian is who I am.”
Music at the City Park Bandshell is sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council along with the Valley City Parks & Recreation, NewsDakota, First Community Credit Union, Myron Sommerfeld, CVB Valley City, Eagles Aerie 2192, Grotberg Electric and the ND Council on the Arts.
Due to inclement weather, the programs will be moved to the VCSU Center for the Arts Performance Hall. Bring your lawn chairs… A freewill offering is taken each week to support Music in the Park. Questions or additional information call 840-1743 or check our website at bridgesarts.org