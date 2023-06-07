Music In Park - Mylo Haztenbuehler

Music in the City Park Bandshell is back!   The Bridges Arts Council is excited to kick off the season at the City Park Bandshell, located at 460 4th St. SW, Valley City, on Wednesday, June 7 with “Mylo Hatzenbuhler” at 7:15 pm.  The First Community Credit Union is sponsoring the evening.  The Credit Union staff will be providing popcorn & water and look forward to seeing everyone at City Park.  Come out and enjoy seeing your friends & neighbors in the beautiful City Park while you enjoy the music and laughter throughout the evening!

Clyde Bauman, professional musician and entertainer from Bismarck, North Dakota, is the creator and portrayer of the character “Mylo Hatzenbuhler.” the humble farmboy who has become known as the “Strasburg Superstar” to his followers.  He will bring Mylo to the stage as well as selections by Clyde himself.

Recommended for you