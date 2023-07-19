Courtesy of Bridges Arts Council and Diane Sommerfeld
The Valley City Parks & Recreation is excited to bring longtime, local music man, Myron Sommerfeld to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:15 pm.
Myron & The Music of the Stars orchestra will feature swing, 50’s-60’s Rock ‘n’ Roll, Classic Country, Waltzes, Polkas, L’atin, Patriotic and even sing-alongs!
Music has been Myron’s life. He was born on a North Dakota farm where he grew up playing guitar and singing country tunes. Through the years, Myron’s music has been featured on radio, tv and recordings. They have traveled the USA, Canada, Germany and sailed on a 100 day cruise ship around South America. Myron received the “VCSU Music Hall of Fame” and “Distinguished Alumnus” awards. In recent years, Myron has been instrumental in restoring the history of Peggy Lee to Valley City.
Myron and his wife, Jenneice, grew up in Valley City. They both taught … Jenneice taught 5th grade for 27 years and Myron taught K-12, including choir and instrumental for 29 ½ years. They raised their daughter, Bonnie in Valley City. Myron is blessed to have the joy of music in his life and continues to be able to share it with others.
Plan to come out for the evening…. Bring your family & lawn chairs and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell. (Due to inclement weather, the program will be moved to the new VCSU Performance Hall on the VCSU campus.)
Music in the Park is sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, Myron Sommerfeld family, Moore Engineering, CVB, First Community Credit Union, Grotberg Electric, VC Eagles, Valley City Parks & Recreation and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743 or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.com
