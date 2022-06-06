Coming to the Valley City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, June 8 is Kathie Brekke & the 42nd Street Jazz Band of Fargo-Moorhead. They will begin at 7:15 pm. City Park is located at 440 4th St. SW.
The 42nd Street Jazz Band is composed of a group of inspirational musicians and skillful performers. The artists behind Kathie Brekke & the Jazz Band have earned their reputation as a fun band that’s perfect for gala’s, weddings, dances and other random events that you want a class variety band to entertain your guests.
Kathie offers a variety of musical entertainment to set the right tone. Playing a variety of tunes for all ages in a jazzy fashion.
Bring your family and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the new VCSU Music Building Performance Hall.
Music in the Park is sponsored by the Valley City Parks & Recreation District, Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, Eagles Aerie 2192, Cass County Electric and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743, or email: dksommerfeld@hotmail.com.