Imperials Band - Music in Park

The Bridges Arts Council is excited to bring “The Imperials” to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, August 2 at 7:15 p.m.   

The origins of the group started with a smaller band called “The Potes Notes”   derived from the Shrine leader “Potentate”  It was lead by Dr. John Ramlo prior to 1976.  About 1976,  Dr. Ramlo organized the group and it began to grow.  In 1979-80, Dr. Ed Hamlet, who played in the group, came up with the name “Imperials”.   From that time on, with Dr. John Ramlo leading, has been known as “The Imperials”

