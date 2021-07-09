Monroe Doctrine will be bringing their music to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 14th starting at 7:15 p.m. As part of the 25th Anniversary celebration Stretch Rogers along with her daughter, Roxanne, will be recognized for their contributions and dedication to the arts and music in Valley City.
The Monroe Doctrine Bluegrass Band is the house bluegrass band at the Vault Coffee Shop and Arts Center in Valley City. The opportunity to play high-level bluegrass music draws the group together every other Thursday evening.
They are veterans of bluegrass bands in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Maryland. The crew draws heavily upon the classic bluegrass sounds of the first and second generation musicians mixed with music from contemporary bluegrass and Americana artists.
