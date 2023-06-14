Music In The Park - Bluestem Family 6/14/23

Music in the Park continues on Wednesday, June 14 with the Bluestem family from Elgin, ND.   The program will begin at 7:15 pm at the City Park Bandshell located at 420 4th St. SW, Valley City.  

The Bluestems are a band of brothers and sisters from Elgin, ND.  These youngsters have entertained at festivals and fairs throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana with their bluegrass music.  Their instrumental talent is beyond their years and amazes audiences wherever they perform!

