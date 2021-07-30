The Maasjo Sisters from the Valley City and Fingal area will be sharing a variety of music starting at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4th at the City Park Bandshell.
As part of the 25 year celebration of Music in the Park, Linda Whitney will be recognized for her contributions and dedication to the arts & music.
The Maasjo sisters is a local trio of sisters Sandy Maasjo, Shirley Buttke and Carol Thibeault. All three currently reside in the Valley City / Fingal area. If you love harmony, then the Maasjo Sisters will not disappoint you! Known for their effortless ability to blend and harmonize, the trio began years ago quite by accident when a solo practice session turned into 3-part harmony for the first time!
