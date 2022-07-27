Imperials Band - Music in Park

The Valley City Parks & Recreation is excited to bring a new group “The Imperials” to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 27 at 7:15 pm.   Tom Kjelland, former band director at VCHS, will be part of the group.

The origins of the group started with a smaller band called “The Potes Notes”   derived from the Shrine leader “Potentate”  It was lead by Dr. John Ramlo prior to 1976.  About 1976,  Dr. Ramlo organized the group and it began to grow.  In 1979-80, Dr. Ed Hamlet, who played in the group, came up with the name “Imperials”.   From that time on, with Dr. John Ramlo leading, has been known as “The Imperials”

