The Valley City Parks & Recreation is excited to bring a new group “The Imperials” to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 27 at 7:15 pm. Tom Kjelland, former band director at VCHS, will be part of the group.
The origins of the group started with a smaller band called “The Potes Notes” derived from the Shrine leader “Potentate” It was lead by Dr. John Ramlo prior to 1976. About 1976, Dr. Ramlo organized the group and it began to grow. In 1979-80, Dr. Ed Hamlet, who played in the group, came up with the name “Imperials”. From that time on, with Dr. John Ramlo leading, has been known as “The Imperials”
Through the years a variety of leaders have lead the group including: Dr. John Ramlo, Ken Gilles, Grant Herreid, Fran Colby (early 1990’s), Bernie McKigney, Aaron Romaine,Chris Hanson and Fred Haring (present).
"The Imperials" is an ensemble of the Big Band Unit of the El Zagal Shrine. The musicians volunteer their time to play music that is fun to listen and dance to. Music styles vary from polkas and waltzes to "big band swing" and latin. The band is a traditional “Dance Band” -- one that can be hired to play for ballroom dancing or swing dancing. Based at the El Zagal Shrine temple in Fargo and meeting monthly, "The Imperials" were founded over fifty years ago by Dr. John Ramlo, formerly of Mayville State University. The Big Band Unit, which includes the "German Band" as well as the "Circus Band," supports the Shriners Children's facilities as well as the Scottish Rite Language Center in Fargo.
Plan to come out for the evening…. Bring your family & lawn chairs and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell. (Due to inclement weather, the program will be moved to the new VCSU Performance Hall on the VCSU campus.)
Music in the Park is sponsored by the Valley City Parks & Recreation, Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, Cass County Electric, VC Eagles, and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743 or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.co