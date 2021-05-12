The Valley City Parks & Recreation is planning another exciting summer of Music at the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday evenings at 7:15 pm starting June 2nd. This summer we will be celebrating 25 years in existence as Music in the Park. Musicians are featured each week showcasing their talents for the community and surrounding area.
The free concerts started as “Music in the City Park Bandshell” the summer of 1996. Families and local groups volunteered their time and talents each week. The first couple years the entertainment wasn’t regular but it eventually grew to be every Wednesday evening in June and July. Through the years, interest has grown and we now enjoy entertainment till mid-August.
Read the full story, and see the 2021 music in the park summer entertainment line-up, in your Wednesday, May 12th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.