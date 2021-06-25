Coming to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, June 30 is Kathie Brekke & the 42nd Street Jazz Band of Fargo-Moorhead. They will begin at 7:15 p.m. As part of the 25th Anniversary celebration George Dutton, of Dutton’s Valley Gallery of Photography, Valley City, will be recognized for his contributions and dedication to the arts and music in Valley City and throughout the state.
The 42nd Street Jazz Band is composed of a group of inspirational musicians and skillful performers. Kathie offers a variety of musical entertainment to set the right tone.
