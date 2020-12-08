Investigation Discovery is a TV network dedicated to true crime documentaries. One of its many original docuseries is “Murder in the Heartland,” in which episodes tell the story of murder in small towns, where such an event affects those closest to the victim as well as the town and its people. In the series’ episodes, the network writes, “the townspeople not only become our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.”
There have been two seasons of “Murder in the Heartland,” and though Investigation Discovery planned to premiere Season 3 in June 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them to delay it. The first episode of the new season airs tonight (Tuesday, Dec. 8) at 9 p.m. CST on Investigation Discovery, and it’s a story many in and around Valley City are familiar with.
The 60-minute episode entitled “The Farmer’s Daughter” is summarized like this: “Bubbly college student and waitress Mindy Morgenstern is found strangled and stabbed in her own apartment. Family, friends, and the entire town of Valley City, North Dakota, help law enforcement identify who could have committed this violent crime.”
In 2006, Mindy was a senior at Valley City State University, just a few months from graduating when her life was cut short.
The TV crew tasked with putting this episode together was filming in Valley City last December, and the executive producer Greg Klein took some time to speak with the local media about it.
“The conceit of the show is the murders happen in small towns throughout the heartland of America,” Klein said. “When we found out about [Mindy’s] story, it seemed to be full of some interesting investigation as well as a victim who was incredibly sympathetic and a family who desperately wanted justice.”
For this particular series, Klein added, there is a lot of thought as to which cases best fit the show’s focus.
“There’s so much true-crime programming that shows have become so specific in what they need,” he said. “For this show, this deals with murder in the heartland, so we can’t do stories in Key West or in Maine, Alaska, Seattle, Los Angeles. And the murders happen in small towns, the stories exploring the concentric circles of how more people are usually affected by a murder in a small town than in Chicago or New York.”
He said that while he and others involved with filming for the series’ third season were searching for cases that “fit,” Mindy’s case stood out.
“This was a story that, for whatever reason, had completely slipped through the cracks,” Klein said. “It had never been researched before—I don’t know why.”
He then reached out to Mindy’s mother, Eunice, introducing himself and expressing his interest in exploring the case.
“After chatting with Mindy’s mom for a couple of days and reading the book she wrote about it, we realized that this was a story that we wanted to do if the family wanted to do it,” Klein said. “They—along with her friends—felt very strongly about telling her story.”
When filming began last year, the TV crew interviewed friends of Mindy’s in areas near Fargo before coming to Valley City. They took B-roll, interviewed Mindy’s friends and law enforcement. They talked with two retired agents from the BCI and Police Chief Phil Hatcher, too. The crew’s experience in Valley City was very positive. Klein’s visits to other small towns to film for the series shows him many different kinds of rural communities, and he thought Valley City had something unique.
“I’ve found people here to be very nice and gracious,” Klein said. “Small towns are getting marginalized as we keep moving forward, and this show has gone to some that don’t feel like they have much character or identity. This town seems to have its own identity and energy. It has its own look and feel.”
After they wrapped up filming around here, Klein and his team headed to Mindy’s hometown, New Salem, to spend a few days interviewing her parents and sister, along with a few friends.
With its subject matter as sensitive as it is, Klein sees a moral responsibility in what he does to film it. He approaches each case, community, and individual with respect.
“Cases like this are very sensitive and people have various opinions—you try to be as respectful as you possibly can,” he said. “In some shows, it’s their conceit to reach out to the perpetrator’s family to get their side of the story, to reach out to the perpetrator and get inside his or her mind as to why they did what they did. In this particular case, we didn’t feel that was appropriate, and we didn’t need to stir up any memories. This is really Mindy’s story, and how the officers here both in Valley City and the BCI were able to find who killed her after an intensive one-week investigation.”
There is also a challenge in coming into communities and potentially stirring up some pushback with individuals who feel opposed to the film crew’s objective. That, Klein said, is something he finds at least some degree of in every case.
“You can’t please all of the people all of the time. If the immediate family of the victim doesn’t want us to do a story, we won’t do it, because I feel that that’s doing an incredible disservice to somebody’s life in opening up wounds,” Klein said. “If there are certain people in the community who don’t want to do it, you have to weigh it out with who wants you to do it and what’s on that side. To let Mindy’s family and friends speak about who they lost felt much more important in this instance, and that’s why we decided to go ahead with it.”
The way Murder in the Heartland is filmed and portrayed is different than some true-crime series. Klein said that this show is not reenactment-driven and there are no scripts.
“We don’t come in with a 20-person crew and a 2-ton grip truck—it’s basically just a camera and a microphone,” he said. “We don’t even use lights when we interview on the show. It’s very personal. We sit down and we talk to people. We need to spend that time with them and make them feel comfortable so it doesn’t feel like they’re answering questions—but so it feels like they’re being open and honest with you, telling you a story that comes from the heart.”
After the filming wrapped up in North Dakota, Klein and his team dove into the editing process, determining how to put the pieces together to best tell the story.
You can watch the episode tonight (12/8) at 9 p.m. CST on Investigation Discovery (check local listings) or by going online to www.investigationdiscovery.com and signing in with your TV provider.