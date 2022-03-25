Over sixty Valley City High School juniors and seniors will soon be filling up our local museum. The Barnes County Historical Society Museum graciously partners with VCHS each spring to help dual credit public speaking students dig into primary and secondary sources, structure speeches, and present them for their classmates and parents. Students will speak on a topic of their choice that ties to local history within Barnes County. Speeches are scheduled for March 28, March 30, April 1, and April 4. Speeches will stretch across the day from 9:30 to 2:30 as several course section meet.
Typical topics each spring range from changes in nursing over time, one-room schoolhouses, developments in funeral service care, the history of the player piano, the role of women in WWII, and local African American history, to name a few. Each student is pursuing a unique and self-chosen topic.
The public is invited to stop by at any time to learn more about our city and county.
BCHS
315 Central Ave N
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-0966