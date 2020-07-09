The Barnes County Commission approved bid letting to prospective contractors for the new jail and law enforcement center in May, and at their regular meeting this week approved the motion to move forward with building the new jail and dispatch facility. The motion passed on a 4-1 vote, Commissioners Cindy Schwehr, Shawn Olauson, Bill Carlblom and John Froelich voting “yes,” and Commissioner Vicki Lovell voting “no.”
