During the week of May 19, 1980, North Dakotans—and many across the northern portion of the Great Plains—witnessed traces up to a half-inch of grayish powder accumulating in their yards, on trees, windows, vehicles, mailboxes. Satellite images showed exactly where it had come from, though its origins were thousands of miles away; its source was a volcano on the Ring of Fire—Mount St. Helens.
The 520 million tons of ash that the volcano ejected 15 miles into the atmosphere was carried by the prevailing winds. It fell in blankets up to a half-inch thick from Montana and Wyoming to North and South Dakota.
