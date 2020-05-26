During the week of May 19th, 1980, North Dakotans—and many across the Great Plains—observed traces up to a half-inch of grayish powder in their yards, on trees, windows, vehicles. Satellite images showed exactly where it had come from, though its origins were thousands of miles away. The ash circled the globe for weeks before all of it fell back to the ground.
Its source was a volcano on the Ring of Fire: Mount St. Helens.
40 Years
May 18th, 2020, marked the 40th anniversary of Mount St. Helens eruption, calling Americans back to the scene of the incredible eruption and terrible devastation it brought, “the deadliest and most economically destructive volcanic event in the history of the United States” (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).
Read the full story in your Tuesday, May 26th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.