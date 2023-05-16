Times-Record and Smith Lumber Co. teamed up,
in celebration of Mother’s Day, asking the community to share...
“What is your favorite thing to do with your mom?”
The Valley City Times-Record and Smith Lumber Company join in celebration of Mother’s Day this year. The two companies held a contest, of sorts, asking the community for their responses to the question “What Is Your Favorite Thing To Do With Your Mom?”
The question was shared on Facebook, asking visitors to comment in the comment section and also at Smith Lumber Company where folks could comment on paper and drop their share in the comment box provided..
The comments and hard copy submissions were then printed out, thrown into a hat with two random winners chosen.
Congratulations to Amanda Heck and Autumn Meridian this year’s Mother’s Day contest winners.
First place winner, Amanda Heck, has won a $25 gift certificate to Smith Lumber Co. for her entry, “Going on family vacation/camping trips and getting to explore new places with her! And now even more so, watching her love and interaction with my little one!”
Second place winner, Autumn Meridian, has won a $15 gift certificate to Smith Lumber Co. for her entry, “To cuddle and watch movies.”
Thank you to all the participants who shared their comments with the us for the contest.
We hope you all had a wonderful and happy Mother’s Day. This was our way (The Times-Record and Smith Lumber Company) of putting a little extra in a special Mother’s Day!
The following are the comments that were entered. Please note the entries submitted that did not have answers to the questions were ineligible for the contest. We also had some without last names so hopefully the mom’s belonging to these folks, know it was their children sharing.
Last but not least, handwritten copy is always a challenge, especially if you have handwriting like this reporter. The TR tried our best to interpret names spelled correctly and apologize if your name was not interpreted correctly.
Enjoy the responses as I know we (at the TR) sure did =)
----
Chelsey Hannig
“I love flower shopping every year with my mom. It’s one of my all time favorite traditions!”
Aubrey Lilja
“Having ice cream with my mom.”
Amanda Heck
“Going on family vacation/camping trips and getting to explore new places with her! And now even more so, watching her love and interact with my little one!”
Marty Bashford
“Helping my auntie in her flower garden.”
Suzette Nitschke Trenda
“Although my mom is in heaven. My memories with her, when on vacation, are some of the best.”
Tena E Pederson
“My mom is in heaven but I loved just being with her. We could talk for hours about everything and about nothing.”
Kaydence
“Go to the green house with her.”
Sarah Friestad
“Baking/cooking in the kitchen! Going through old recipes or just simply visiting around the kitchen table!”
Trina Lee
“Sitting in her beautiful backyard and just talking for hours.”
Terri Johnson Stevens
“Talk on the phone and end each call with ‘I love you.’ ”
Kitty Cheser
“Looking out over the mountains and sending my thoughts and prayers to her in heaven. Love you Mom.”
Sarah Pickar
“Sitting in the kitchen visiting about old times with each other and loved ones.”
Shirley Gerter
“Being with family.”
Miranda
“I like to make plans to make life long memories doing things she likes to do.”
Brenda Rohde
“Girl talk.”
Marilyn Pritchert
“Visit about things in past.”
Autumn Meridian
“To cuddle and watch movies.”
Mathew Shepardsch
“My favorite thing to do with my mom is spend time with her. Happy Mother’s Day.”
Mary Creviston
“Go see all the flowers with great-grandkids and all God’s creation.”
Emmet
“Flowers blooming and making them a fairy garden.”
Sam Boll
Anything outdoors bike, canoe, kayak, fires, camping.”
Debbie Magnuson
“Shop for flowers.”
Jenna Roe
“Go to concerts.”
Sharon Anundson
“Sewing memory quilts for grands.”
Stephen Bear
“Take my wife out to eat with children and grandchildren.”
Sandi Ley
“Enjoying flowers.”
Ceilia Michaelis
“Puzzles.”
