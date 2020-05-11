On Sunday morning, Pastors Terry Detwiler, New Life Assembly of God, and Fred Morrison, Connect Church, collaborated to host a special drive-in worship service celebrating Mother’s Day. The congregations’ worship bands joined forces to bring worshipers beautiful music and both pastors preached and led prayer together, all of it bringing together a wonderful service that celebrated the goodness God provides the world through mothers and mother figures in everyone’s lives.
Before the service, each vehicle entering the Hanna Field parking lot was gifted a special Mother’s Day surprise, and after the service Connect Church encouraged families to stop by the church building and collect another special gift for moms.
It was a lovely way to start the day dedicated to celebrating mothers everywhere.
