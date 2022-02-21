Seems as if Mother Nature is ready to roll again greeting us with new fallen snow and wind to kick and blow it around. If you are out and about today stay safe!
Washington's Birthday
Snow. Widespread blowing snow. High near -6. Wind chill values as low as -38. Blustery, with a north northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow likely before 2am, then a chance of snow after 4am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around -12. Wind chill values as low as -37. Blustery, with a north wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -6. Wind chill values as low as -39. Blustery, with a north wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Areas of blowing snow before 8pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around -19. Wind chill values as low as -36. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near -4. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -22. West wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near -1. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -23. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 2. West southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -7. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 18. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 12. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
