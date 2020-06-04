Mosquito Spraying Cartoon

On Thursday, June 4th after 8pm and into Friday, June 5th in the morning, weather permitting, Valley City Public works will spray for mosquitoes. Parents are advised to keep children and pets out of the streets and away from the spray machines. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area of the operation. If there are any questions, please feel free to call Public Works at 845-0380.

