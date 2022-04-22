Did you hear that? Thunder!
Hopefully to stay in the form of rain, not snow.
Have a great weekend all...
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. East southeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely after 4pm. High near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then rain likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
Rain and snow likely before noon, then rain likely between noon and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
