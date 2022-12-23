Like many that grow up in small towns, Morgan Jenner is no different. Your typical shy and average kid, that dreamed that there was something more to life. What set Jenner apart was her drive to accomplish her dreams and never letting anything hold her back. The once Valley City High School student began creating the pathway to achieving her goals at just 17 years old. Now a seaman apprentice in the Navy, Jenner has earned awards within her first year of being enlisted.
Growing up in a military family, Morgan Jenner grew up most of her life in North Dakota while spending her summers and Christmas breaks wherever her dad Mark Jenner was stationed at the time. Her father was in the Air Force for 20 years as a Police Officer and a K-9/Military working dog handler. Having been immersed in the military lifestyle, Morgan grew up around the K-9 training and wanted to be a veterinarian or trainer when she grew up. Her love of animals continued as she aged, and she plans on making them part of her military career.