Weather Predicted Map 01/04/22

Upcoming weather event Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday from weather forecast office in Grand Forks...

Key Points:

• Periods of moderate to heavy snow will impact much of the area, with plowable snow likely along and north of I-94.

• Strong north to NW winds will develop this evening and overnight creating blowing snow impacts.

• Periods of blowing snow and near blizzard conditions can be expected, especially in eastern ND and west central MN.

Today
Snow, mainly after 3pm. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. High near 9. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -32. Blustery, with a northwest wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday
Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy and cold, with a steady temperature around -6. Wind chill values as low as -33. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. Wind chill values as low as -36. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -11. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -24. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 9. Southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Blustery, with a southeast wind 11 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -12. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 0. West northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -13. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 8. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

