Today
Snow, mainly after 3pm. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. High near 9. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -32. Blustery, with a northwest wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday
Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy and cold, with a steady temperature around -6. Wind chill values as low as -33. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. Wind chill values as low as -36. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -11. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -24. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 9. Southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Blustery, with a southeast wind 11 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -12. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 0. West northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -13. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 8. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.