By The Numbers
New ND Cases – Weekend Numbers:
97 confirmed: 74 in Cass County; 3 in Burleigh County; 5 in Grand Forks County; 5 in Stutsman County; 2 in Richland County; 1 in Rolette County; 2 in Traill County; 1 in McKenzie County; 2 in Renville County; 1 in Williams County; 1 in Stark County.
Totals:
Tests Completed – 94,711
Individuals Tested – 72,040
Positive – 2,577
Hospitalized – 167
Currently Hospitalized – 36
Recovered – 1,959
Deaths – 61 (May 29th—Woman in her 90s from Cass County, Man in his 70s from Cass County; May 30th—Man in his 60s from Cass County; May 31st—Man in his 90s from Cass County)
Visitation in Long-term Care Facilities
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum unveiled plans that would allow for gradual easing into visitations at North Dakota’s long-term care facilities.
Multiple factors will be used when determining entrance for gating criteria in the phased approach to reopening skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities across the state.
Next Phase – ND Smart Restart plan
Gov. Doug Burgum announced North Dakota is moving to the next phase of its ND Smart Restart plan, as the state continues to see a high rate of testing per capita, a low positive test rate and adequate hospital capacity to handle potential surges in COVID-19 cases.
State of Emergency – Cass County
Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order on Saturday night declaring a state of emergency in Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County and activating the North Dakota National Guard to help local authorities respond to unlawful activity and the risk to people and property due to civil disturbances.
The mayors of Fargo and West Fargo declared a state of emergency tonight and requested additional law enforcement and other support from the state of North Dakota.
Second Contact Tracing App
North Dakota will launch a new smartphone application using exposure notification technology developed by Apple and Google and made available to public health agencies to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing. The app, named Care19 Exposure, is expected to be available within the next two weeks.
