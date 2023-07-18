Great Plains Food Bank Logo

FARGO, N.D. – Trucks carrying fresh produce, boxed goods, bakery items, dairy items and meats will be making stops in Valley City and Jamestown on Tuesday, July 18, as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.

Specifically, the mobile food pantry will be stopping in Valley City at Epworth United Methodist Church from 1:30-3 p.m. and in Jamestown at Jamestown High School from 5-6:15 p.m.

