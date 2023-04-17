FARGO, N.D. – Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items, boxed goods and other items will be making stops in Valley City and Jamestown on Tuesday, April 18, as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.
Specifically, the mobile food pantry will be stopping Tuesday, April 18, in Valley City in the parking lot of Epworth United Methodist Church from 1:30-3 p.m. and in Jamestown at Jamestown High School from 5-6:15 p.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church parking lot, 680 8th Avenue SW, Valley City from 1:30-3 p.m.
Jamestown High School, 1509 10th Stret NE, Jamestown from 5-6:15 p.m.
Established in 2008, the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of fresh food and produce into rural communities struggling with access to food assistance. In 2022, the mobile food pantry served more than 500,000 meals to hungry children, seniors and families at 111 different sites and communities.
About the Great Plains Food Bank
Opening in March of 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank is currently celebrating its 40th year as an organization. Serving as North Dakota’s only food bank, the Great Plains Food Bank partners with nearly 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding programs operating in 100 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn. Through its array of innovative direct service programs and partner network, the Great Plains Food Bank has distributed more than 200 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need since 1983. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year in 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.