FARGO, N.D. – Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items, boxed goods and other items will be making stops in Valley City and Jamestown on Tuesday, April 18, as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.

Specifically, the mobile food pantry will be stopping Tuesday, April 18, in Valley City in the parking lot of Epworth United Methodist Church from 1:30-3 p.m. and in Jamestown at Jamestown High School from 5-6:15 p.m.

