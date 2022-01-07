The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is coming back to Valley City.
“Each time our Mobile Food Pantry makes stops inside Valley City, you can immediately see the need as cars typically fill up the parking lot at the football stadium waiting to go through the distribution,” Jared Linde, communications manager for the Great Plains Food Bank, said in an email. “All the volunteers there are fantastic to work with along with the Epworth United Methodist Church.”
The mobile food pantry will be in Valley City on January 13th 12:30-2:00 p.m. It will be held at the Epworth United Methodist Church located at 680 8th Ave SW in Valley City. In order to keep the mobile pantry as safe as possible and to protect the health of volunteers and clients, individuals attending distribution are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Those interested in supporting the work of the Great Plains Food Bank or volunteering with them should visit www.greatplainsfoodbank.org to find ways to volunteer time or donate money or foodstuffs.