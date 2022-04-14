The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is coming back to Valley City.
“Each time our Mobile Food Pantry makes stops inside Valley City, you can immediately see the need as cars typically fill up the parking lot at the football stadium waiting to go through the distribution,” Jared Linde, communications manager for the Great Plains Food Bank, said in an email. “All the volunteers there are fantastic to work with along with the Epworth United Methodist Church.”
All who hunger are welcome – if you or your family has suffered hard times or is struggling with food scarcity as we go into the new year, you are encouraged to attend.
“At the beginning, clients will fill out a short intake form before driving through the distribution,” Linde said. “Clients are asked to stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put food directly into the back of the vehicle. If any friends or family members cannot attend the distribution, you may pick up extra food to accommodate them.”
The mobile food pantry will be in Valley City on April 14th 1:30-3 p.m. It will be held at the Epworth United Methodist Church located at 680 8th Ave SW in Valley City and in Jamestown at Jamestown High School, 1509 10th St. NE from 5-6:15 p.m.
In order to keep the mobile pantry as safe as possible and to protect the health of volunteers and clients, individuals attending distribution are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Those interested in supporting the work of the Great Plains Food Bank or volunteering with them should visit www.greatplainsfoodbank.org to find ways to volunteer time or donate money or foodstuffs.