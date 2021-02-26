On Thursday, September 12, 1889, the Valley City Times-Record published a front-page article in which the writer speaks directly to the reader. The article begins with this statement: “The Times-Record would be glad if it had space to publish one-fourth of the letters of sympathy and encouragement received since the gutting of our office by the Valley City hoodlum gang on August 28th.”
Read the full story in your Times-Record Weekend Edition, Feb. 26th-28th. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.