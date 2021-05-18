A risk assessment workshop for incorporated cities to continue the update of the Barnes County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. CST, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Room 102 at the Rhoades Science Center at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota. The meeting is being held in conjunction with the regularly scheduled steering committee meeting.
The agenda for the workshop includes an overview of each city’s profile and inventory, an overview of the risk assessment workshop analyzing the impact, frequency, likelihood, and vulnerability of natural hazards and man-made threats, and formulating mitigation projects. The agenda for the steering committee includes an update on the survey and planning process participation and updating of the mitigation strategy for Barnes County. The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
For more information, please contact Morton County Emergency Manager Sue Lloyd at 701-845-8510 or Daniel Schwartz at Nexus Planning & Consulting, LLC at 701-989-7970.