The draft of the 2021 Barnes County Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is now available for review on the Barnes County and City of Valley City websites. A printed copy is also available at the Barnes County Highway Department in the emergency manager’s office.
A public hearing to accept comments on the draft plan will be held from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Room 102 at the Rhoades Science Center at Valley City State University in Valley City. The public hearing will review the draft plan, results from the mitigation survey, and public comments received. The public hearing will officially close at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Steering Committee meeting immediately thereafter.
The Steering Committee will review public comments received and participation by local jurisdictions and approve the draft plan to be submitted to the N.D. Dept. of Emergency Services (NDDES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for approval. Once the plan receives approval pending-adoption, each incorporated jurisdiction included in the plan must pass an adoption resolution before an official approval letter from FEMA is issued.
To submit feedback or a comment on the plan, please contact Daniel Schwartz at Nexus Planning & Consulting, LLC at 701-989-7970; dschwartz@nexusplanco.com.