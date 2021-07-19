Built in honor of Mindy Morgenstern, Mindy’s Garden on the corner of 9th St. NE and 5th Ave NE in Valley City is a blooming beauty. A special thank-you to all the volunteers who work so diligently to keep the garden a remembrance of one of Valley City’s most beautiful souls.
