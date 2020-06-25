Built in honor of Mindy Morgenstern, Mindy’s Garden on the corner of 9th St. NE and 5th Ave NE in Valley City is a blooming beauty. A special thank-you to all the volunteers who work so diligently to keep the garden a remembrance of one of Valley City’s most beautiful souls.
Watch for upcoming information in your Times-Record about the premiere of the docuseries episode about Mindy. The hour-long episode is part of Season 3 of Investigation Discovery’s “Murder in the Heartland,” which was to premiere in June 2020. Producers have indicated that the season’s release will be delayed until October or November.