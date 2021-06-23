Miller Motors’ Dodge Ram “Rumble Bee” club car golf cart has been buzzing around the streets of Valley City during summer golfing events—maybe you’ve spotted it and wondered what the heck it was.
So what’s the deal with this adorable, eccentric little cart?
The “Rumble Bee” golf cart has quite a history, tracking back to 1996, when the Chrysler Corporation commissioned a collection of limited-edition Dodge Ram Golf Cars for the Indianapolis “500” race.
