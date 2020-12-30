Miller Motors challenged the VC community to join them in coming together to help out those in need by filling the back end of a 2021 Ram with essential items to be donated to VC Cares and Rosie’s Mitten Tree Programs. Submitted Photo
featured
Miller Motors and VC Help Rosie’s Mitten Tree and VC Cares With Donations
Latest News
- VC Fire Dept. Responds to Garage Fire
- VCSU's Jan. 2 Men's Basketball Game Postponed
- Miller Motors and VC Help Rosie’s Mitten Tree and VC Cares With Donations
- New Study Reveals Why 536 AD Was No Picnic
- Winter Weather Advisory in Effect
- ‘Tis the Season: the ABCs (and Ds) of Influenza
- National Candy Cane Day, December 29th
- Double Duty: Fargo Official Worked Championship Games in Football and Boys Soccer this Fall
Most Popular
Articles
- "Murder in the Heartland" – Mindy Morgenstern Episode Premieres Dec. 8
- Barnes County, 1959: Christmas Interrupted
- VC Fire Dept. Responds to Garage Fire
- City of Valley City – COVID Plan Update
- Winter Weather Advisory in Effect
- History of Christmas Colors, Red and Green
- Christmas Morning: Three Cheers for Warm Ears
- VC Hi-Lites Dance Team Competes at Fargo Davies
- Miller Motors and VC Help Rosie’s Mitten Tree and VC Cares With Donations
- Double Duty: Fargo Official Worked Championship Games in Football and Boys Soccer this Fall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.