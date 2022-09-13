Soldier American Flag Graphic

Fargo, N.D. — About 155 North Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Fargo-based 191st Military Police (MP) Company will be honored at a sendoff ceremony at 2 p.m., Sept. 14, 2022, at the Fargo Civic Center, Fargo, North Dakota. Alerted for possible deployment last March, the Soldiers are deploying overseas for a yearlong mission in support of U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM) Operation Spartan Shield.

The unit is led by Capt. Nathan Johnson and 1st Sgt. Jeremy Gowan. Soldiers in the unit hail from more than 35 communities across North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

