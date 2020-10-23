A favorite, four-legged assistant is returning to Valley City High School’s library this month. Miko Lerud, a 6 year-old miniature schnauzer, will make his first appearance this semester on October 30th. He’s been visiting VCHS and greeting and comforting students for 2 years now as a registered therapy dog. This love-bug offers students and staff a brief respite from the busy-ness of everyday life at school, and gives love to those who might be needing a little extra.
“Miko is just so sweet and has a very calm demeanor,” Sarah Lerud says. “He has that special quality of calming people down, simply giving unconditional love. I feel that the kids need that.”
