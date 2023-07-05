Music in the Park will feature Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet “Where Dance Meets Art” on Wednesday, July 5 starting at 7:15 pm on the City Park Bandshell.
"Where Dance Meets Art" is a park dance performance that combines the beauty of dance with the creativity of art. This unique event brings together talented young artists and dancers to create a visual and sensory experience that is both captivating and inspiring. The park setting adds to the ambiance, allowing the audience to enjoy the performance in a natural and relaxed environment. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this beautiful collaboration of dance and art brought to you by Micaiah's Studio of Ballet. MSB would like to thank the Bridges Arts Council for this wonderful opportunity to perform and The Dare to Create Foundation for the Arts that provided scholarships for this summer's dance program.