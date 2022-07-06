Returning to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 6 @ 7:15 pm is Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet. We warmly invite all in the community to come enjoy and celebrate the performing arts in the park. Please come and support and enjoy the dancers!
Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet will be presenting a collection of choreographed pieces from our 2022 Summer Dance Intensive. The Summer Intensive allowed students the opportunity to focus on their dance education and artistry. These students spent 5 weeks cross training, working on Ballet technique and learning this collection of dances. Most of these pieces are still in there very beginning stages and will be a part of our 2023 Ballet Production in April. We are so grateful for this chance to share with our Valley City community what we have learned over the past 5 weeks.
MSB has open enrollment for the 2022/2023 dance season. We are dedicated to providing dance instruction through our engaging curriculum with our positive classrooms. Whether your dancer takes one class or four classes per week, your family is now part of a community who shares a passion for dance. Together we will embark on a journey that encompasses not only great dance education but promotes teamwork and individual growth.
Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet is located in Valley City at 316 Central Ave N. MSB offers a variety of classes that cover all ages and interests, from personal fitness to learning choreographed dances and leadership programs. MSB has a team of experienced Instructors who believe in helping each students achieve their potential as artist. MSB offers a scholarship called the “Art of Wellness” which helps families with tuition. This scholarship is made possible by the Dare to Create Foundation for the Arts. Contact Micaiah Lausche at 505-459-8534 or www.micaiahstudioballet.com
Bring your family and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the VCSU Vangstad Auditorium on the VCSU campus.
Sponsors for Music in the Park are the Valley City Parks & Recreation District, Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, Cass County Electric and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743, or email: dksommerfeld@hotmail.com