Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet and LivFit Fitness recently received one of only 1,000 national COVID-19 relief grants from The Red Backpack Fund, a nonprofit operated by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation. Sara Blakely said, “My hope is that this gift will help alleviate some of the pressures caused by this horrible pandemic. [Because] small business is the backbone of our culture.” Micaiah was overwhelmed in disbelief and excitement when she got the news and was left feeling very loved and excited for the new opportunities she could now explore.
