Returning to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 7 @ 7:15 p.m. is Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet working in cooperation with Dare to Create Foundation of the Arts, Bridges Art Council, and the Valley City Public Library to put on a performance and art show.
This week as part of the 25 year anniversary of Music in the City Park Bandshell, George Dutton of Dutton’s Valley Photography will be recognized for his contributions to the arts & music in Valley City and the surrounding communities.
Read the full story in your July 2nd-4th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.