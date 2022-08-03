MikiahDance

Micaiah Lausche from Micaiah’s Dance Studio of Ballet and LivFitness strives to mentally and physically strengthen the dancers that come through her studio, and help those in the community lead a healthier life filled with doing what they love.

“Dance is so cool,” Lausche, founder of Micaiah’s Dance Studio, said. “We become immersed in whatever we are learning. Whether it is a technique we are learning, or the music. The only way I can describe it is the way I see it through my kids and through my adult students. It’s just pure joy.”

