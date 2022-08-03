Micaiah Lausche from Micaiah’s Dance Studio of Ballet and LivFitness strives to mentally and physically strengthen the dancers that come through her studio, and help those in the community lead a healthier life filled with doing what they love.
“Dance is so cool,” Lausche, founder of Micaiah’s Dance Studio, said. “We become immersed in whatever we are learning. Whether it is a technique we are learning, or the music. The only way I can describe it is the way I see it through my kids and through my adult students. It’s just pure joy.”
Micaiah’s Dance Studio provides an uplifting environment for people to exercise and learn.
“To give our kids in our community the opportunity to have a dance studio that they can tap into creatively, learn how to express themselves and have a positive place to be,” Lauscshe said. “That’s what this is all about.”
Lausche teaches more than just the methods of dance. She also focuses on wellness, mental growth and confidence.
“I want my kids to be able to think beyond the steps. Yes, we are training the steps, yes, we are the physical part of it, but I want them to be able to put it together in their own way,” Lausche said. “I think there’s a lot about dance other than steps and the choreography; it’s life lessons.”
One of the life lessons Lausche teaches her students is how to handle frustration as they sharpen their skills.
“The wording we use is if a kid says ‘I can’t do this’ or they get frustrated, now they’re saying ‘I can’t do this yet’. It’s really helping them push past their comfort zones,” Lausche said. “I know my kids all struggle with those same things like feeling good enough, being enough, so we talk about it. I’m open with my students about working on confidence. Sometimes we have negative thoughts.”
To improve those negative thoughts, Lausche is going to start a new system with her students.
“This year we are going to incorporate ‘how you feed your mind is what you are going to believe’ system. When kids come into the studio, I’m going to ask them ‘how are you feeling today? Are you feeling defeated? Or are you feeling inspired?’,” said Lausche. “Then I’ll at least know where they are coming from.”
Not only do these questions help Lausche understand how her students are feeling, it helps them overcome their doubts.
“It helps them see what they are feeling, and put a name to it. That way, they can start thinking how to counteract that, how to inspire (themselves),” Lausche said.
According to Lausche, she can teach you the choreography and the technique, but the first step has to come from the student believing they are capable.
“I can train you as a coach, I can teach you all the right steps, I can give you all the right exercises, but if you don’t believe that you can, or that you’re good enough, it doesn’t matter,” Lausche said. “There’s no amount of things I can give you or do for you if you can’t take that first step for yourself.”
Lausche discovered that training can help others continue to do what they are passionate about for the rest of their lives.
“All of this is to keep you doing those things that you love. As you get older, you either stop doing the things you love or injuries prevent you from doing them,” said Lausche. “I tell my kids and I tell the clients I work with ‘I want you to be able to do the things you love for the rest of your life.’ If you love riding horses, then we’re doing exercises so you can keep riding horses.”
