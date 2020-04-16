Valley City Downtown

COVID-19:

We have been Blessed to date as COVID-19 positives tests have been few in our area. Keep up your good work with Social Distancing.  Cass, Burleigh and Stark are the counties with the most COVID-19 cases ….. AVOID an exposure whenever possible!

Can we “relax our efforts”?  NO!   North Dakota cases went over 300 Easter Sunday so complacency is our enemy. The COVID-19 is steadily moving our direction and North Dakota cases have not peaked!

Census 2020:

Census 2020 time is here and it is financially ($$$$) important to ALL of us and Census 2020 is LEGITIMATE.  Each person counted will generate about $19,100.00 in Federal Aid to our area.

Financial Challenges:

With the COVID-19 Pandemic comes financial Challenges for families and businesses.  Please go out of your way to “buy what you can at home”. 

