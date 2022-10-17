Eh, what’s up, doc?
Well, apparently a cartoonish concert, to be hosted in the Valley City State University performance hall on Oct. 17, bringing onto the stage a zany, fun-sized concert featuring the music of Looney Tunes.
The Fargo-Moorhead Symphony is coming to Valley City as a part of its “Fun-Size Concert Series” which are small ensembles of FMSO musicians performing fun, informal programs throughout the region.
A press release describes the event:
“It doesn’t get more fun than the zippy and madcap music of the classic Looney Tunes, most of which was composed by Raymond Scott for sextet: trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, piano, bass & drums. Many of us heard our first bits of classical music while watching cartoons on Saturday morning, courtesy of “The Bunny of Seville” and his crazy pals.”
This concert will feature several tunes by Raymond Scott, plus the Looney Tunes Theme Song, The Pink Panther Theme, and more.
“This is an uptempo and fun concert for all ages,” the release states.
This event is sponsored by the Bridges Art Council, and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. The ensemble consists of Jeremy Brekke on trumpet, Cassie Keogh on clarinet, Matthew Patnode on saxophone, Doug Neill on bass and Sigurd Johnson playing the drums. Sponsoring the event are Sabir’s Dining & Lounge, VCSU’s Music Department, the Bridges Arts Council and the North Dakota Council of the Arts. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets and more information available at www.vcsualumni.org/donation-pages/bridgesartscouncil.html
