Beloved businesses stay locally-owned
In the next few months, a much-loved Valley City couple will move on to the next phase in their lives.
George and Bonnie Dutton, who own Dutton’s Valley Gallery and Dutton’s Parlour, put their building up for sale about two months ago. The new buyer has signed a purchase agreement effective Jan. 31, 2022.
George Dutton said the new owner is a local buyer.
“They are very dedicated to keeping things alive downtown,” George said. “That is part of our excitement about the whole transition.”
George said the package sale includes the building housing Dutton’s Valley Gallery, Dutton’s Parlour and the old North Dakota High School Activities Association building across the alley. Mclean Frames, located inside the gallery area, will remain a separate business not included with the sale.
