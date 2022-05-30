Valley City May 30, 2022 Memorial Day Services
Memorial Day is for honoring and mourning the military personnel who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
The various Veteran Organizations in Valley City will be conducting Military Honors on Memorial Day in remembrance of those who have died for their country. Military Honors will consist of wreath placement, prayer, gun salute and taps.
Military Honors
9:00 a.m. Hillside Cemetery
9:15 a.m. St. Catherine’s Cemetery
9:45 a.m. Oriska Cemetery
10:00 a.m. St. Bernard’s Cemetery
10:20 a.m. Memory Gardens Cemetery
10:50 a.m. Woodbine Cemetery
11:15 a.m. Eagles (Riverside)
After rendering Military Honors performances consisting of Patriotic Music will be conducted at 11:25 a.m. by VC High/Junior School Band. Attendees are then invited inside the Eagles for lunch starting at noon.
Military Honors will not be conducted earlier than the posted times. In the event of inclement weather the Military Honors will be conducted at the Eagles only at 11:15 a.m. and the VC High/Junior High School Band performances will be conducted indoors at the Eagles.
Other Local Memorial Day Events & Tributes:
Eckelson-Sanborn American Legion
The Eckelson-Sanborn Memorial Day program will be held Monday, May 30, starting at 10:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn, ND. Following the program visitation to the Fairview and Sacred Heart Cemeteries and Sanborn Veterans Park. Lunch will follow at the Sanborn Community Center. All are welcome to attend.
Buffalo American Legion and Auxiliary Easton Yanish Post #10
9:30 a.m. Salute to Veterans at Tower City Greenwood Cemetery
10 a.m. Salute to Veterans at Buffalo Cemetery
11 a.m. Program at Buffalo Area Emergency Service Center
Special guest speaker “Teddy Roosevelt”
Lunch to follow provided by Buffalo Legion Auxiliary with a free will offering.
2 p.m. “Fireside chat with Teddy Rossevelt” with dessert and coffee to follow at Buffalo Community Center
Leal, ND ~ Memorial Day
Potluck will be held on Monday, May 30th
Starting around 11:30 a.m. with
Color Guard at the Cemetery and
potluck to follow at the fire hall.
Please bring a dish to pass. BBQ provided.
History of Memorial Day
The Birthplace of Memorial Day
The holiday began as a response to the devastation and loss the Civil War wrought in the United States, leaving over 600,000 Americans dead. Family and friends made frequent trips to the cemeteries where they’d laid their loved ones to rest, sometimes decorating each grave on their visit. Towns began organizing their own memorial marches, ceremonies or other types of observances just a couple of years after the 1864 Battle of Gettysburg, but the congressionally-recognized “Birthplace of Memorial Day” was a community service held in Waterloo, New York, on May 5, 1866.
Union General John Logan, who then served as commander of an organization of Union Veterans, issued General Order No. 11, setting May 30, 1868, “for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion.” The goal of “Decoration Day” (the holiday’s original name) was to keep the tradition annually to honor the memory of the departed soldiers by adorning graves with flowers, wreaths and flags. Federal law titled it Memorial Day in 1967.
States Dedicate Day for Remembrance
Federal Memorial Day, which was established in 1888, allowed Civil War Veterans to pay tribute to their fallen comrades without their daily pay being docked.
The holiday that extended to the public began with individual states implementing the legal holiday for honoring late Veterans. It was designated as a federal holiday since 1967, first observed on May 30th, and then shifted to the last Monday in May in 1971.
The principal speaker at the May 30th, 1868, Memorial Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery—the very first—was future president James Garfield, who served as a general in the Civil War.
“I am oppressed with a sense of the impropriety of uttering words on this occasion,” Garfield began. “If silence is ever golden, it must be beside the graves of fifteen-thousand men, whose lives were more significant than speech, and whose death was a poem the music of which can never be sung.”
After the songs, speeches and reflections ended, participants decorated all of the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers in the cemetery.
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
In 1921, Congress approved the burial of an unidentified American soldier who had fought in World War I at Arlington National Cemetery, beneath the plaza of its new Memorial Amphitheater.
Four soldiers were exhumed from unmarked battle graves in France in September, and Army Sergeant Edward Younger, a WWI Vet wounded in combat, selected one of the four identical caskets to be buried at Arlington. The unknown soldier journeyed to Washington D.C. from France aboard the Navy ship Olympia, while the three remaining were buried at one of the American Battle Monument’s Commission’s foreign cemeteries in France.
The memorial ceremony for the unknown soldier began with some 90,000 visitors paying their respects as the casket lay in the Capitol Rotunda for two days. Then, President Warren Harding officiated a ceremony on November 11th, 1921.
“A battery cannon fired three salvos, the casket was lowered into the crypt. A bugler played Taps, followed by the battery firing a 21-gun salute. The Unknown Soldier was home” (Arlington National Cemetery).
A military guard was established to protect the tomb a few years later, and since midnight on July 2nd, 1937, the Army has guarded the Tomb for 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
Two unknown soldiers, one from World War II and the other from Korea, were buried in the tomb in 1958, followed by an unknown soldier from Vietnam in 1984, each of them laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day (in 1958, that date was May 30th).
As scientists and families worked to identify the unknown Vietnam soldier, they exhumed the remains for DNA testing in 1998. The man was identified as Air Force 1st Lieutenant Michael Joseph Blassie, who had been shot down near An Loc, Vietnam, in 1972. He was reinterred near his hometown, St. Louis, and the Vietnam crypt at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was designated to honor all missing US service members from the Vietnam War.
The three crypts are held within a large marble sarcophagus, depicting three Greek figures representing Peace, Victory and Valor. Ont is back, the Tomb is engraved with the words “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”
In Flanders Fields
The Memorial Day custom of wearing red artificial poppies is the inspiration of WWI Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields.” It is one of the most well-known war poems, often recited during Memorial Day ceremonies.
McCrae spent 17 days as a surgeon in the Ypres salient (located in the northwest part of present-day Belgium), treating and burying soldiers who came through his doors. After a young friend and former student of his was killed in action, McCrae presided over the funeral in the absence of the chaplain. The next day, he sat on the back of an ambulance near the hospital the military station and found that poppies had sprung up in the cemetery. He let his agony out in 17 lines of poetry, inspiring today’s use of poppies as a symbol of tribute to veterans.