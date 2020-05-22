The Birthplace of Memorial Day
The holiday began as a response to the devastation and loss the Civil War wrought in the United States, leaving over 600,000 Americans dead. Family and friends made frequent trips to the cemeteries where they’d laid their loved ones to rest, sometimes decorating each grave on their visit. Towns began organizing their own memorial marches, ceremonies or other types of observances just a couple of years after the 1864 Battle of Gettysburg, but the congressionally-recognized “Birthplace of Memorial Day” was a community service held in Waterloo, New York, on May 5, 1866.
LOCAL MEMORIAL DAY SCHEDULE
9 a.m. Hillside Cemetery
9:15 a.m St. Catherine’s Cemetery
9:45 a.m. Oriska Cemetery
10 a.m. St. Bernard’s Cemetery
10:20 a.m. Memory Gardens
10:50 a.m Woodbine Cemetery
11:15 a.m. Walk Bridge@ City Park
11:45 a.m. Ceremony in Veterans Park at Monuments