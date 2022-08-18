TinaCurrent

The Valley City Commission swore in Tina Current as the new City Assessor Tuesday night at the head of a well-attended commission meeting.

Current is a Valley City native, born and raised here, and she’s been working for the city for a couple of years now, starting first on the public works side. She was eventually taken under the wing of Sandy Hansen, the previous city assessor, who showed her the ropes of the position.

Recommended for you