The Valley City Commission swore in Tina Current as the new City Assessor Tuesday night at the head of a well-attended commission meeting.
Current is a Valley City native, born and raised here, and she’s been working for the city for a couple of years now, starting first on the public works side. She was eventually taken under the wing of Sandy Hansen, the previous city assessor, who showed her the ropes of the position.
“She was showing me everything, we went to State Equalization in Bismarck, that was last Tuesday,” Current told the Times-Record.
The city assessor’s primary duty is to evaluate the values of properties within the city.
“We do our assessments to find the true and fair value on the properties,” Current said. “We go on a rotating basis, in the summer time, we go into people’s houses if they allow us to and if they don’t, we just do an outside assessment of it. We (look) to see what the sales are like in town…we have to be between 90 and 100 percent of what sales are. What houses are selling for, versus our assessed value.”
“I’ll just follow what Sandy did,” Current said. “I’m excited to do it. It’s fun to me, I enjoy all parts of the job.”
