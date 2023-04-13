On June 6th, Valley City will hold school board elections. There are three seats on the school board that are open. Current School Board members Ryan Mathias and Sherri Horsager along with Chris Graffing have applied for the three positions.
The Valley City Times-Record sent out a questionaire for the three candidates to fill out. Below are those questions and the responses from candidates.
Ryan Mathias:
Incumbent - Rural
(3-Year term)
Q: 1. What motivated you to run for the school board?
A: I have always had a passion for education and felt the school board would be a good way to give back to our community. Having graduated from Valley City State with a BS in education I wanted to get involved with the school while still owning my business at the time I first ran for the board.
Q: 2. What expertise would you bring to the board?
A: With 9 years of experience I have an understanding of the ins and outs of the school finances, budgets, policies, and practices. I have been able to be a part of capital projects at Hanna Field, upcoming projects at Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Tech Center, and planning of a district wide capital maintenance plan. During my terms on the board we have created and amended many policies and procedures.
Q: 3. What issues are you most concerned with or wish to change?
A: My biggest concern is the condition of our facilities and the overwhelming cost of the next steps. The next steps are the multi-million dollar questions. What is the most responsible way for the board to spend the tax dollars we are given. To be good stewards of your tax dollars is the number one priority. Do we continue to put bandaids on the buildings we have that are of an age that is losing functionality for education in a modern era? Do we explore other options of full capital maintenance repairs district wide? Do we venture into other ways to finance and build new school(s). They are not easy questions to answer by the board or our taxpayers and doing the right thing for all involved is my goal.
Q: 4. How do you believe the school board’s decisions impact the Valley City Community as a whole?
A: Our decisions make tons of impact on this community. With the school budget coming from your taxes the board needs to continue to be conscious of where we can save tax dollars. When young families look to move into the area one of the largest criteria they look at is the quality of the schools. When we have impressive school outcomes (ie. high ranking test scores, dual credit options and offerings, students being choice ready upon graduation) it helps to entice them to buy property, start a business, and become part of the community. With an excellent education program in the community the school can also help to drive growth to our community.
Q: 5. What do you want the community to know about before they go and vote?
A: Number one is that I am not doing this for myself. I love working with the youth of our community and really I do this for them. I had the privilege of reading in some 5th grade classrooms a few years ago, I told those kids that one of my great privileges of the job of board member is to shake their hand and give them their diploma. That class is graduating this year and once again it will be my privilege to shake their hands and give out the diplomas. When I get to walk the halls and the kids are excited to see their Thunder Football coach it reminds me we do this for them so they can have the opportunities that the modern education system can provide.
Sherri Horsager
Incumbent - District
at Large
(3-Year Term)
Q: 1. What motivated you to run for the school board?
A: I am seeking reelection to my current position on the Board. I enjoy being part of the VCPS Board that is a group of parents and community members that want to bring positive changes for our students and community. There are projects that we have begun in the last 3 years that I would like to see through.
Q: 2.What expertise would you bring to the board?
A: I don’t know that I am an expert in any area, as I continue to seek to educate and grow with my own knowledge and skills. I am able to bring the perspective of mother, professional, and the experiences of navigating the challenges of a child with a disorder that effects his ability to learn in “normal” classroom settings.
Q: 3.What issues are you most concerned with or wish to change?
A: Safety and security in our schools is one of my top priorities. I also believe that we need to continue to look at modern learning environments that meet the needs of the students, as well as the technology that is available. There are several barriers in our current buildings that make both of these extremely difficult due to their age and design.
Q: 4.How do you believe the school board’s decisions impact the Valley City community as a whole?
A: I believe the decisions we make have a positive impact on our community. As we strive to improve our schools, I hope that more people will access our district for the amazing educators and administrators that we have. I feel very blessed to have my children being educated by the teachers at VCPS, and hope that I can continue to help improve and grow the district.
Q: 5.What do you want the community to know about you before they go and vote?
A: I will listen, and represent what is best for our community and children.
For our community to thrive we need children that grow into positive, contributing community members. I will seek for what is best of all students, not just my own family.
Chris Grafing
District at Large
(1-Year Term)
Q: 1. What motivated you to run for the school board?
A: The recent debate and voting of new school or remodeling of the current school.
Q: 2. What expertise would you bring to the board?
A: Being a Valley City native with a large extended family graduating from our school system, I have able to witness firsthand the changes that have evolved in VCPS throughout the years. In my personal life, I was a business owner prior to earning my degree. I have always been self-motivated. As a result, I have taken on various projects over the years that have educated me on the skills and trade side. I will be able to give insight on school projects at multiple levels.
Q: 3. What issues are you most concerned with or wish to change?
A: Our children’s safety. Our children’s mental health. VCPS facilities and staff.
Q: 4. How do you believe the school board’s decisions impact the Valley City community as a whole?
A: VCPS is one of the largest employers in the city. With approximately 1000 children enrolled it affects nearly every home of parents/grandparents and business owners.
Q: 5. What do you want the community to know about you before they go and vote?
A: I was born and raised in this community and am proud to still live and work here as an Electrical Line Worker for Valley City Public Works. I was a local business owner for 7 years prior to making a career change at 33 years old. At an older-than-average age, I enrolled at Bismarck State College and earned an Associate in Applied Science Degree. I followed this up with four years of apprenticeship work to become a licensed Journeyman Lineworker. I am married to Megan Grafing. She is a Registered Nurse and the Health Science Teacher at Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technical Center. We are 45 years old and have two daughters. Our oldest, Adrian, graduated from VCPS and Alyx is in second grade. I believe Valley City and VCPS systems give families and children a great opportunity for a good life and a great education.
