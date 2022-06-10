Growing up with an interest in libraries and reading, Joshua Bartels was eager to take on the role of interim director at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library.
“It’s always been something that’s been there,” Bartels, a graduate of Valley City State University (VCSU), said. “I’ve always had a library science minor; I had helped in the library in my high school, and I’ve always been a really big reader.”
Bartels started Monday.
“I was already looking for jobs in libraries,” Bartels said. “I’m friends with a lot of people in the library field. I’ve known my librarians in my hometown library for two decades.”
Bartels studied at VCSU as a history major with a minor in library sciences. He began his studies as a history education major, but found that teaching wasn’t the right fit for him.
